Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

