Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

AMD stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

