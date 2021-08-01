Brokerages Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.62. Centene posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,560,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

