Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $21.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $21.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $86.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.75 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $464,749. 19.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.08. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

