Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce $407.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.00 million and the highest is $409.70 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $306.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million.

CHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

