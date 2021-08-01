Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $8.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $34.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

