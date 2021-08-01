Brokerages Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $1.95. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.80. 137,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,986. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.59. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $563.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

