Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post sales of $113.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.69 million and the highest is $122.50 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $456.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $475.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $514.64 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $18,402,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

