Brokerages Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.45. 493,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.