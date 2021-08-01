Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.17. 1,402,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,970. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.