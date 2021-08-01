Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report $58.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.35 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $16.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 248.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $229.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $274.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $287.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $4,229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

