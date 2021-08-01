Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

QTRX stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 135,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.55. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,277. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after purchasing an additional 171,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

