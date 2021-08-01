Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.60. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $308.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

