Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.28 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.77 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $143,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $16,144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $190.67 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

