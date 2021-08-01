Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will report sales of $3.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 million to $13.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.63 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $23.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.79 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,276,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

