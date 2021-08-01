Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

NYSE:BIP opened at $54.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $56.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

