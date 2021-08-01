Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 712,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67. Brookfield Property REIT has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $710.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

