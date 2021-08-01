Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE:BRO opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

