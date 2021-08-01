BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

NYSE:BRP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. 170,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BRP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,817,000 after buying an additional 125,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,855,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.