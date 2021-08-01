Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BC stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 816,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 108.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 28.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 23.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 213.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.