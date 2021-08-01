Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $104.40 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
