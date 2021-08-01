Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $104.40 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

