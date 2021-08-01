Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.87.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.