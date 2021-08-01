BSC Station Hits Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, BSC Station has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $1.84 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00138135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.02 or 1.00074275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00825842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

