BSCView (BSCV) Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, BSCView has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $247,629.96 and approximately $6,985.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

