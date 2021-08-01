BTU Protocol Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.32 million and $48,287.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00055608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.02 or 0.00785760 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00039548 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.