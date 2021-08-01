Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $523.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $523.00 and a fifty-two week high of $523.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.14.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Bucher Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

