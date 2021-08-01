Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.27% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 224,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBW opened at $15.20 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $243.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

