Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $37.20 on Friday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

