Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 820.0 days.

OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $26.30 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

