Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $71.19 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 65.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 55% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $71.19 million and approximately $77,049.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.00591587 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

