ByteNext Achieves Market Capitalization of $656,649.78 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. ByteNext has a total market cap of $656,649.78 and approximately $51,067.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.84 or 1.00133783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00839376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

