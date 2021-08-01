Bytom Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $87.58 million and $16.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00353242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,695,377,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,092,582 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.