Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

