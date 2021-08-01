Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in July

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.