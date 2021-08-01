Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 323.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CADE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $19.00 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

