CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 280,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in CAE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,029,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,495 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 5,037.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 502,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 492,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in CAE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 890,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

