CafeSwap Token Trading Up 2.6% This Week (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $119,700.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,385.38 or 1.00218910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00826962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,001,462 coins and its circulating supply is 4,946,077 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

Buying and Selling CafeSwap Token

