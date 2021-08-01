CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 467,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAI shares. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,906,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 148,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,904. The company has a market cap of $965.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.