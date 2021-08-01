CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% This Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.36 or 1.00007948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00826052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

