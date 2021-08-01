Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Calavo Growers worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

