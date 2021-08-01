California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,648 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,091,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

MAXR opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

