California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

