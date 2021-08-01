California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 75,443 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 199.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of AdaptHealth worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 165.8% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 399,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 249,316 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 122.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 73,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

