California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

