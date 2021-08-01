Callisto Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,992.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and $78,992.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.91 or 0.06321538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00125809 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

