Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the June 30th total of 394,200 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 196.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 116.70% and a negative net margin of 169.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

