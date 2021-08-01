Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 336.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

