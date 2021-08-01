Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $108.61 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86.
Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
