Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $108.61 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

