Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,938 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

SBNY stock opened at $226.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

