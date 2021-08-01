Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

