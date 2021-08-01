Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 160.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.